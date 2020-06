Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Clean 1/1/1 unit in the Lake Worth LULA Arts District - New windows and more coming, Includes Covered Carport! Walk to everything; transportation, Downtown restaurants, shopping, entertaining and the Beach. The best location on the property, corner unit with private porch area, great breezes to leave windows open. Laundry located in Condo Complex. Complex is located right on the AVENUE! Sorry this is a no pet property.