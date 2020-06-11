All apartments in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, FL
12 Ocean Breeze Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:07 AM

12 Ocean Breeze Street

12 Ocean Breeze · (561) 302-4714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Ocean Breeze, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Bryant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
First, Last, Security, app fee, cleaning fee, and possible non refundable pet fee. Public Remarks: Really really nice newly renovated one bedroom, one bath, first floor apartment with a lovely large screened porch and private awning covered bistro deck with sweet Lake Worth breezes. Come check out this quiet spot set right in the heart of this cool little city; Lake Worth Beach is a growing artist colony that is laid back and rich in history. Gorgeous Lush tropical gardens make this one feel off the beaten path when it's really set right in the middle of everything. Walk or ride your bike to the beach, grocery, library, post office, bank, park, a coffee, fun shops, or a yummy meal at any one of the many fabulous options within blocks. Tenant pays landlord 1/2 of monthly water bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Ocean Breeze Street have any available units?
12 Ocean Breeze Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Ocean Breeze Street have?
Some of 12 Ocean Breeze Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Ocean Breeze Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Ocean Breeze Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Ocean Breeze Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Ocean Breeze Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 Ocean Breeze Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Ocean Breeze Street does offer parking.
Does 12 Ocean Breeze Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Ocean Breeze Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Ocean Breeze Street have a pool?
No, 12 Ocean Breeze Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Ocean Breeze Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Ocean Breeze Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Ocean Breeze Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Ocean Breeze Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Ocean Breeze Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Ocean Breeze Street does not have units with air conditioning.
