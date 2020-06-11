12 Ocean Breeze Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

First, Last, Security, app fee, cleaning fee, and possible non refundable pet fee. Public Remarks: Really really nice newly renovated one bedroom, one bath, first floor apartment with a lovely large screened porch and private awning covered bistro deck with sweet Lake Worth breezes. Come check out this quiet spot set right in the heart of this cool little city; Lake Worth Beach is a growing artist colony that is laid back and rich in history. Gorgeous Lush tropical gardens make this one feel off the beaten path when it's really set right in the middle of everything. Walk or ride your bike to the beach, grocery, library, post office, bank, park, a coffee, fun shops, or a yummy meal at any one of the many fabulous options within blocks. Tenant pays landlord 1/2 of monthly water bill.