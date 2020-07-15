All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C

9300 Avenida San Pablo · (352) 568-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL 34737
Las Colinas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Our condos offer the sophistication of Spanish architecture combined with breathtaking views of the emerald-green golf courses and rolling hills of Lake County, Florida.

This ground-floor vacation condo is located in the beautiful Mission Carmel condo community at Mission Inn Resort. Enjoy beautiful views of the fifth hole of El Campeon golf course. The vacation condo features tile floors, plush carpet, and lots of bright windows.

Enjoy access to everything Mission Inn Resort has to offer, including 2 world-class golf courses, tennis courts, fitness center, and resort pool
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Our condos offer the sophistication of Spanish architecture combined with breathtaking views of the emerald-green golf courses and rolling hills of Lake County, Florida.

This ground-floor vacation condo is located in the beautiful Mission Carmel condo community at Mission Inn Resort. Enjoy beautiful views of the fifth hole of El Campeon golf course. The vacation condo features tile floors, plush carpet, and lots of bright windows.
Enjoy access to everything Mission Inn Resort has to offer, including 2 world-class golf courses, tennis courts, fitness center, and resort pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C have any available units?
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C have?
Some of 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C pet-friendly?
No, 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C offer parking?
No, 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C does not offer parking.
Does 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C have a pool?
Yes, 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C has a pool.
Does 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C have accessible units?
No, 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C have units with dishwashers?
No, 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity