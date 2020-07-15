9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Our condos offer the sophistication of Spanish architecture combined with breathtaking views of the emerald-green golf courses and rolling hills of Lake County, Florida.



This ground-floor vacation condo is located in the beautiful Mission Carmel condo community at Mission Inn Resort. Enjoy beautiful views of the fifth hole of El Campeon golf course. The vacation condo features tile floors, plush carpet, and lots of bright windows.



Enjoy access to everything Mission Inn Resort has to offer, including 2 world-class golf courses, tennis courts, fitness center, and resort pool

