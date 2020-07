Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

55 plus community. NO pets. Come and live like a king and queen with all the amenities you need to enjoy Florida. 2 bedroom and 2 bath fully furnished is the best option with it all. This corner lot is the perfect location so only neighbors on one side. Sit on the back screened in porch that has some sun so it is nice a shaded all day. Both bedrooms are set up to be masters and the split floor plan gives you the privacy you need. There is leather couches in the living room and tv so just bring yourself and come rent thsi super cute home. Fully equipped kitchen and all the faucets are new. The roof is new and so is the AC.Washer/ dryer is in the garage is also included.