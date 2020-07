Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym playground putting green internet access key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe kickboxing studio media room new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet valet service yoga

The Grand at Westside offers upscale one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes in Kissimmee, Florida. Situated in the Westside Development, The Grand at Westside is less than ten minutes away from Walt Disney World and is in a prime location to local shops, dining and entertainment. Close to I-4, US HWY 192, 429 and US HWY 27, you find all your comforts to meet your everyday modern lifestyle.



Our spacious floor plan options are sure to have all the amenities you're looking for. Step inside your new home which has nine foot ceilings, a large walk in closet to keep you organized, a spa-like bathroom with vanities and living space to fit all your entertainment needs. You will enjoy luxurious gourmet kitchens that boast natural granite countertops, chic espresso cabinets, gooseneck faucets, subway tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.



In addition to our apartment homes, our pet friendly community offers residents a controlled access community center with keyless fob en