Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system community garden conference room courtyard fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet valet service yoga

Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced!

NOW OPEN! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal tour or virtual tour.

Click Here to View our Virtual Tour

Live in the heart of it all at Sonceto. Here, you're within reach of so much to do. You can truly enjoy all the amenities found just outside the door and around every turn. It's where you can relax among the stylish charms of luxurious modern farmhouse architecture and the natural splendor of Kissimmee's wooded wetlands. Welcome to the good life's newest address. Welcome to Sonceto. Sonceto offers 1 to 3-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 700 to 1369 sq.ft. Features and amenities include spacious floor plans with 9' ceilings, modern interior finishes, outdoor living with BBQ/picnic area, community park and playground as well as a Clubhouse with business center, game lounge, and fitness center. Sonceto is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs and features a gated pet park.