Kissimmee, FL
509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4

509 E Magnolia St · No Longer Available
Location

509 E Magnolia St, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Robert Bass

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
SHARE Studio Kissimmee downtwn 3 blks so of Rt 192 - Property Id: 282493

$540 SHARE Full Kitchen Electric Fast WiFi FREE W/D. You will share with a straight 49 year old male who has an easy personality. Very large kitchen can house 2 queen beds, or you can sleep privately on enclosed porch. No or low security deposit. 3 blocks so. of 192 near Main St./Michigan Ave. Kitchen is large, fits two queen-size beds & dinette, or sleep privately in a large enclosed porch. Free w/d. Large yard lit up all night. House is well built. Not a party place for friends friends friends. Quiet, peaceful mature family setting. Absolutely no drugs of any kind. Tenants will not tolerate it. No pets allowed. Long term tenant wanted. Email or text only 954-816-6033 so we both have a record of what's said. I am Roslyn, your landlady. I live 200 miles away and won't bother you. Do not just show up without an appointment. Feel free to call me to say "hello" and get details. See 24 photos at orlando.craigslist.org. Search Kissimmee $540 min and $540 max and pink house will appear.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282493
Property Id 282493

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 have any available units?
509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 have?
Some of 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 currently offering any rent specials?
509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 pet-friendly?
No, 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 offer parking?
No, 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 does not offer parking.
Does 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 have a pool?
No, 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 does not have a pool.
Does 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 have accessible units?
No, 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

