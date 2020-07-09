509 E MAGNOLIA ST 4

Amenities

$540 SHARE Full Kitchen Electric Fast WiFi FREE W/D. You will share with a straight 49 year old male who has an easy personality. Very large kitchen can house 2 queen beds, or you can sleep privately on enclosed porch. No or low security deposit. 3 blocks so. of 192 near Main St./Michigan Ave. Kitchen is large, fits two queen-size beds & dinette, or sleep privately in a large enclosed porch. Free w/d. Large yard lit up all night. House is well built. Not a party place for friends friends friends. Quiet, peaceful mature family setting. Absolutely no drugs of any kind. Tenants will not tolerate it. No pets allowed. Long term tenant wanted. Email or text only 954-816-6033 so we both have a record of what's said. I am Roslyn, your landlady. I live 200 miles away and won't bother you. Do not just show up without an appointment. Feel free to call me to say "hello" and get details. See 24 photos at orlando.craigslist.org. Search Kissimmee $540 min and $540 max and pink house will appear.

