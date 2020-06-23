503 East Magnolia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

2-Room Studio Apartment Kissimmee nr 192 Bus Shop

509 E Magnolia Street Kissimmee, FL, 34744

Description

2_separate units available. Bath is between two units. Each unit rent includes utilities cable, internet, FREE wash/dryer.No secur. $250 per week, then drops to $220 per week starting May 1 and will not go up next season. Monthly $885 plus $200 utilities and washer dryer. 3 blocks south of 192 between Main Street and Michigan Avenue. Enormous yard lit up all night. No pets allowed here due to one central air for 4 units. House is well built of concrete block and stucco. Nice peaceful residential neighborhood. Not a party place for friends friends friends. Quiet mature family setting. One unit is a couple and baby, another is a couple with small kids visiting. Absolutely no drugs of any kind. The other tenants will not tolerate it. You must text only so we both have a record of what's been said.

No Pets Allowed



