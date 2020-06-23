All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

503 East Magnolia Street

503 East Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

503 East Magnolia Street, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Robert Bass

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Studio Apartment 2 rooms Kissimmee nr 192 Bus Shop - Property Id: 95614

2-Room Studio Apartment Kissimmee nr 192 Bus Shop
509 E Magnolia Street Kissimmee, FL, 34744
Description
2_separate units available. Bath is between two units. Each unit rent includes utilities cable, internet, FREE wash/dryer.No secur. $250 per week, then drops to $220 per week starting May 1 and will not go up next season. Monthly $885 plus $200 utilities and washer dryer. 3 blocks south of 192 between Main Street and Michigan Avenue. Enormous yard lit up all night. No pets allowed here due to one central air for 4 units. House is well built of concrete block and stucco. Nice peaceful residential neighborhood. Not a party place for friends friends friends. Quiet mature family setting. One unit is a couple and baby, another is a couple with small kids visiting. Absolutely no drugs of any kind. The other tenants will not tolerate it. You must text only so we both have a record of what's been said.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95614
Property Id 95614

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4639085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 East Magnolia Street have any available units?
503 East Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 East Magnolia Street have?
Some of 503 East Magnolia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 East Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 East Magnolia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 East Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 503 East Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 503 East Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 503 East Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 503 East Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 East Magnolia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 East Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 503 East Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 503 East Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 503 East Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 503 East Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 East Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
