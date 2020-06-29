501 E Magnolia Street, TWO

Amenities

DO NOT INQUIRE ABOUT THIS RENTAL unless you fully understand that this is JUST 2 rooms!!!! Light cooking no kitchen!!! THAT SAID: 2 rooms PRIVATE APARTMENT but share bathroom between 2 units w/2 entrance doors. Includes a lot! electric, fastest internet, water, gas and FREE washer/dryer. No security deposit. Available now. No other fees. 3 blocks south of 192 between Main Street and Michigan Avenue. Enormous yard lit up all night. No cats allowed here due to one central air for 4 units. House is well built of concrete block and stucco. Nice peaceful residential neighborhood. Not a party place for friends, friends. Quiet mature family setting. So absolutely no drunks/drugs of any kind. The other tenants will not tolerate it. You must email or text only 954-816-6033 so we both have a record of what's said. I live 200 miles away and won't bother you. Please do not just show up without an appointment bothering tenants. I won't want to rent to you. $780+Util or Wkly $255 incl utils$20wkdog

