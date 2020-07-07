4776 CUMBRIAN LAKES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

FOR RENTAL Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom pool home in a gated community. This home has an excellent rental history. close to Disney's 'Magic Kingdom' and other world-famous holiday resort attractions. Situated close to the US 192 you will have easy access to a host of shops, bars, restaurants, and other attractions, whilst at the same time being able to retreat to the peace of Cumbrian Lakes. Access to the site is via a palm-fringed driveway leading to a security gated entrance. Call Now!!