4642 Eagle Peak Dr

You won't be able to beat the price of this adorable 4/3 pool home located in Kissimmee. Property is available for immediate move in. Located within minutes of Disney. Contact Amanda to schedule a viewing today. MBT HOMES IS A LICENSED BROKERAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
