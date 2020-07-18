All apartments in Kissimmee
441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266

441 Fountainhead Cir · (407) 846-8846
Location

441 Fountainhead Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 - ... · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
3/2 Condo in the Gated Community of BELLA VISTA - 2 story condo freshly painted, new flooring in beautiful and quiet Bellavista Gated Community with Lake View and Vaulted ceilings.3/2. The master bedroom is located on the first floor. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs. The kitchen has been fully renovated with self cleaning oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The condo also has an spacious living room, laundry room, storage space for all your toys, screened balcony, digital thermostat, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans in all rooms, Fluorescent Light Bulbs (CFLs) and a private entry. The community has pool, gym, playground, tennis court, BBQ grill space, plenty of free parking space. The location is ideal for everything you need!!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 have any available units?
441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 have?
Some of 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 currently offering any rent specials?
441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 pet-friendly?
No, 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 offer parking?
Yes, 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 offers parking.
Does 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 have a pool?
Yes, 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 has a pool.
Does 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 have accessible units?
No, 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 does not have accessible units.
Does 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 FOUNTAINHEAD CIRCLE Unit #266 has units with dishwashers.
