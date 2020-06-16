All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115

4117 Oak Canopy Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4117 Oak Canopy Ct, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
game room
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
internet cafe
gym
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
Kissimmee 2 Bed Condo; Utilities Included Available for Rent - Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. The unit is located next to the game room and playground. This community features many amenities from a community pool to a game room and much more. 24 hour gated community with a fitness center, basketball courts Internet cafe and complimentary shuttles to Walt Disney World.

Schedule your showing today!

*Renter's Insurance is required & Must register with the Association

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 have any available units?
4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 have?
Some of 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 currently offering any rent specials?
4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 pet-friendly?
No, 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 offer parking?
No, 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 does not offer parking.
Does 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 have a pool?
Yes, 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 has a pool.
Does 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 have accessible units?
No, 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 OAK CANOPY CT, UNIT 1115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College