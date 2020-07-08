All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:44 PM

4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238

4105 Tropical Isle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4105 Tropical Isle Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome home! This 3rd floor, 2BD/2BTH 1,026 sqft unit is now available for rent in the Villas Del Sol subdivision. You will love the relaxing water view from all the windows in the home that bring in tremendous amounts of natural lighting. All appliances are included. Villas del Sol is a gated community that offers resort-style amenities such as 2 swimming pools along with kiddie area for the little ones. Playground, fitness center and tennis courts for year-round use. The location couldn't be more convenient with nearby bus stops, schools, and the Loop Shopping Center with 70 stores, 15 Restaurants and Regal Cinema 16. Minutes to major roads such as Osceola Parkway, I-4 and the 417. Just a short drive away you'll find Disney World, Disney Springs, Sea World Universal Studios, City Walk, Downtown Orlando, the Orlando International Airport and New Medical City. Schedule your tour today!

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.

All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history.

We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 have any available units?
4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 have?
Some of 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 currently offering any rent specials?
4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 is pet friendly.
Does 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 offer parking?
Yes, 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 offers parking.
Does 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 have a pool?
Yes, 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 has a pool.
Does 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 have accessible units?
No, 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College