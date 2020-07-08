4105 TROPICAL ISLE BLVD UNIT 238

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome home! This 3rd floor, 2BD/2BTH 1,026 sqft unit is now available for rent in the Villas Del Sol subdivision. You will love the relaxing water view from all the windows in the home that bring in tremendous amounts of natural lighting. All appliances are included. Villas del Sol is a gated community that offers resort-style amenities such as 2 swimming pools along with kiddie area for the little ones. Playground, fitness center and tennis courts for year-round use. The location couldn't be more convenient with nearby bus stops, schools, and the Loop Shopping Center with 70 stores, 15 Restaurants and Regal Cinema 16. Minutes to major roads such as Osceola Parkway, I-4 and the 417. Just a short drive away you'll find Disney World, Disney Springs, Sea World Universal Studios, City Walk, Downtown Orlando, the Orlando International Airport and New Medical City. Schedule your tour today!



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.



All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history.



We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.