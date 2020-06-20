All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103

4013 Venetian Bay Drive · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4013 Venetian Bay Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4013 Venetian Bay Cir. #103 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
gym
game room
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Townhome in Venetian Bay Villages - UNFURNISHED Resort style three bedroom two bath townhouse. Open floor plan with large master bedroom suite on 1st floor. Kitchen with all appliances and counter bar. All other bedrooms and guest bath on 2nd floor as well as stackable washer and dryer. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, major local roads and entertainment. Gated/guard community offers pools, playground, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, game room and movie theater.

Tenant must obtain a PO box to receive mail. Mail will not be delivered to the community.

HOA application and approval required prior to move in, $20 fee per adult required and takes up to 7 days to process. HOA provides pest control service on request.

Available Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, no pets or section 8

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
Ask me about HOA application fees for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2138534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 have any available units?
4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 have?
Some of 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 offer parking?
No, 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 does not offer parking.
Does 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 have a pool?
Yes, 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 has a pool.
Does 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 have accessible units?
No, 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
