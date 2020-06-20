4013 Venetian Bay Drive. #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court gym game room playground pool media room tennis court volleyball court

Townhome in Venetian Bay Villages - UNFURNISHED Resort style three bedroom two bath townhouse. Open floor plan with large master bedroom suite on 1st floor. Kitchen with all appliances and counter bar. All other bedrooms and guest bath on 2nd floor as well as stackable washer and dryer. Excellent location close to schools, shopping, major local roads and entertainment. Gated/guard community offers pools, playground, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, game room and movie theater.



Tenant must obtain a PO box to receive mail. Mail will not be delivered to the community.



HOA application and approval required prior to move in, $20 fee per adult required and takes up to 7 days to process. HOA provides pest control service on request.



Available Now!



Sorry, no pets or section 8



12 Month Lease

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Ask me about HOA application fees for this property



No Pets Allowed



