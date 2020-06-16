4006 San Gallo Dr

Amenities

$1500/month, renter pay utilities . Our furnished or unfurnished 3Bedroom, 2 .5Baths Townhouse @ "Venetian Bay Village" with refrigerator & stove, microwave, washer & dryer, Venetian Bay is a gated 24hr. security upscale resort that includes heated swimming pool (4 swimming pools), hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, game room, basketball court, volleyball, carwash, clubhouse, deck overlooking beautiful lake. Only 9 miles to Disney, 12 miles to Universal, 1 mile to Wal-Mart, 1 miles to shopping mall & dining, 2 miles to the loop. This unit has a master suite downstairs. *Separate HOA Approval Required**

