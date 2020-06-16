All apartments in Kissimmee
4006 San Gallo Dr

Location

4006 San Gallo Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
3 beds2.5 bath townhouse - Property Id: 196059

$1500/month, renter pay utilities . Our furnished or unfurnished 3Bedroom, 2 .5Baths Townhouse @ "Venetian Bay Village" with refrigerator & stove, microwave, washer & dryer, Venetian Bay is a gated 24hr. security upscale resort that includes heated swimming pool (4 swimming pools), hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, game room, basketball court, volleyball, carwash, clubhouse, deck overlooking beautiful lake. Only 9 miles to Disney, 12 miles to Universal, 1 mile to Wal-Mart, 1 miles to shopping mall & dining, 2 miles to the loop. This unit has a master suite downstairs. *Separate HOA Approval Required**
(Takes about a week) .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196059
Property Id 196059

(RLNE5579617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 San Gallo Dr have any available units?
4006 San Gallo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 San Gallo Dr have?
Some of 4006 San Gallo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 San Gallo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4006 San Gallo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 San Gallo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 San Gallo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4006 San Gallo Dr offer parking?
No, 4006 San Gallo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4006 San Gallo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 San Gallo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 San Gallo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4006 San Gallo Dr has a pool.
Does 4006 San Gallo Dr have accessible units?
No, 4006 San Gallo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 San Gallo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 San Gallo Dr has units with dishwashers.
