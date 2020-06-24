All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
3838 Bay Club Circle # 204
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

3838 Bay Club Circle # 204

3838 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3838 Bay Club Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Your Apartment Features: 750 sq. ft. one bedroom/one bath. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Frost-free refrigerator with icemaker, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher wall to wall kitchen pantry, double stainless steel sinks, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, washer dryer connections that allow for a full size stack unit, screened patio or balcony.
Arbors of Sendera is the residence for those who demand the best in living accommodations, location, amenities and neighbors. Escape from the hectic city life to an intimate hideaway positioned within a conservation preserve, exuding the true feeling of a natural Florida landscape. Our community offers a beautiful pool, car care center, picnic areas w/barbecue grills, fitness center, basketball, playground and lighted tennis court. The clubhouse with wifi, business center, TV room and game table is a great place to socialize with friends and neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 have any available units?
3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 have?
Some of 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 currently offering any rent specials?
3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 pet-friendly?
No, 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 offer parking?
No, 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 does not offer parking.
Does 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 have a pool?
Yes, 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 has a pool.
Does 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 have accessible units?
No, 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3838 Bay Club Circle # 204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College