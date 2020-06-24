3838 Bay Club Circle # 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Your Apartment Features: 750 sq. ft. one bedroom/one bath. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Frost-free refrigerator with icemaker, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher wall to wall kitchen pantry, double stainless steel sinks, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, washer dryer connections that allow for a full size stack unit, screened patio or balcony.

Arbors of Sendera is the residence for those who demand the best in living accommodations, location, amenities and neighbors. Escape from the hectic city life to an intimate hideaway positioned within a conservation preserve, exuding the true feeling of a natural Florida landscape. Our community offers a beautiful pool, car care center, picnic areas w/barbecue grills, fitness center, basketball, playground and lighted tennis court. The clubhouse with wifi, business center, TV room and game table is a great place to socialize with friends and neighbors.