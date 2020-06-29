3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Well maintained house with laminated wood and ceramic tiles thru-out. All appliances included (washer and dryer too). 3 bedrooms are regular sized but Master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet and double vanity. Cyperspace computer desk with wall cabinets and file draws by one of the bedroom and ceiling fans in all bedrooms including 2 inch faux wood blinds thru-out. Formal Dining area and eat in kitchen area for big or small feasts. Screened in patio that's covered and fenced in backyard. Rent includes tree and lawn care and outside pest control. This house has everything one needs for a medium size family to enjoy or small family to have plenty of room to entertain themselves and guest. Tenant is very cooperative and has taken care of house extremely well but is buying a house in same community. Great community with volley ball court, pool and playground. Gated community that is also well maintained near The Loop which has plenty of shopping & entertainment just south of Hunter's Creek. New Wall microwave recently installed and no carpets (carpet recently replaced with laminated wood). Also, master bedroom walls are all white (not red anymore as shown on pictures). Pictures will be updated soon.