All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:04 AM

3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE

3405 Willow Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3405 Willow Branch Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Weston Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well maintained house with laminated wood and ceramic tiles thru-out. All appliances included (washer and dryer too). 3 bedrooms are regular sized but Master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet and double vanity. Cyperspace computer desk with wall cabinets and file draws by one of the bedroom and ceiling fans in all bedrooms including 2 inch faux wood blinds thru-out. Formal Dining area and eat in kitchen area for big or small feasts. Screened in patio that's covered and fenced in backyard. Rent includes tree and lawn care and outside pest control. This house has everything one needs for a medium size family to enjoy or small family to have plenty of room to entertain themselves and guest. Tenant is very cooperative and has taken care of house extremely well but is buying a house in same community. Great community with volley ball court, pool and playground. Gated community that is also well maintained near The Loop which has plenty of shopping & entertainment just south of Hunter's Creek. New Wall microwave recently installed and no carpets (carpet recently replaced with laminated wood). Also, master bedroom walls are all white (not red anymore as shown on pictures). Pictures will be updated soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE have any available units?
3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE have?
Some of 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE offers parking.
Does 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE has a pool.
Does 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 WILLOW BRANCH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College