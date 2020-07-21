3303 PERSHING ST

Amenities

Recently renovated 2 bedroom unit in the heart of Kissimmee. Conveniently located close to schools, supermarkets, and main roads like US-192, Orange Blossom Trail, and John Young Parkway. This unit features tile throughout, beautiful tile back-splash in the kitchen with clean crisp cabinets, and a clean bathroom.Unit is equipped with central A/C, dark appliances that include refrigerator, range hood and stove, all with less than 12 months of use. Applicants must have an average household income of at least three times the amount of rent and no eviction histories. Security deposit is one month's rent if tenant has a great credit score. (Appliances and Colors May Vary) Pet friendly to include small breeds and or non aggressive breeds. This beautiful and renovated property is ready to move in!!