3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 condo in gated community. Available October 2019! - A must see! Lovely and spacious 3/2 2nd floor condo in the gated Flora Ridge Community of Kissimmee. Boasting ceramic tiled living areas, carpeted bedrooms, spacious open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with stainless steal appliances, and a screen enclosed patio. Not to mention, 1 reserved covered parking spot and a beautiful community pool and clubhouse at your leisure. What more could you ask for! Visit our website at www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing.



Per HOA, 1 Pet Max, 25 lb weight limit fully grown with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit. There is also a required pet application and an additional $20 pet application fee for the pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



**Please be advised, in addition to our $75.00 non-refundable application fee per person/adult 18+, The Flora Ridge HOA also has a mandatory HOA application process with a corresponding $75.00 per person/adult 18+, non-refundable application fee. A move-in date will not be able to be determined until both application processes have been completed and approved.



*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.



(RLNE5183168)