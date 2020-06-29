All apartments in Kissimmee
3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207

3301 Whitestone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Whitestone Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 condo in gated community. Available October 2019! - A must see! Lovely and spacious 3/2 2nd floor condo in the gated Flora Ridge Community of Kissimmee. Boasting ceramic tiled living areas, carpeted bedrooms, spacious open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with stainless steal appliances, and a screen enclosed patio. Not to mention, 1 reserved covered parking spot and a beautiful community pool and clubhouse at your leisure. What more could you ask for! Visit our website at www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing.

Per HOA, 1 Pet Max, 25 lb weight limit fully grown with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit. There is also a required pet application and an additional $20 pet application fee for the pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

**Please be advised, in addition to our $75.00 non-refundable application fee per person/adult 18+, The Flora Ridge HOA also has a mandatory HOA application process with a corresponding $75.00 per person/adult 18+, non-refundable application fee. A move-in date will not be able to be determined until both application processes have been completed and approved.

*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.

(RLNE5183168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 have any available units?
3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 have?
Some of 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 offers parking.
Does 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 have a pool?
Yes, 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 has a pool.
Does 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Whitestone Cir. Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.

