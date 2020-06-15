All apartments in Kissimmee
Location

3217 Stonehurst Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Stonefield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3217 Stonehurst Circle - * · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Single Family Home in Stonehurst - Great home in prime location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in gated Stonehurst @ Stonefield. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook also includes all kitchen appliances. Screened in porch with access from large family room, inside utility room with washer and dryer. Community is gated and offers clubhouse with pool and lawn maintenance and much more. Located off Osceola Pkwy and Flora Ridge Blvd, right next to FL Turnpike entrance and accross from The Loop and other shopping areas as well as restaurants. Near Orlando's Hunters Creek area.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407.349.8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, no pets or section 8

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly tech fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
Ask me about HOA application fees

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3191565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Stonehurst Circle have any available units?
3217 Stonehurst Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Stonehurst Circle have?
Some of 3217 Stonehurst Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Stonehurst Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Stonehurst Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Stonehurst Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3217 Stonehurst Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3217 Stonehurst Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Stonehurst Circle does offer parking.
Does 3217 Stonehurst Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 Stonehurst Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Stonehurst Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3217 Stonehurst Circle has a pool.
Does 3217 Stonehurst Circle have accessible units?
No, 3217 Stonehurst Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Stonehurst Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Stonehurst Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
