3217 Stonehurst Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking pool garage

Single Family Home in Stonehurst - Great home in prime location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in gated Stonehurst @ Stonefield. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook also includes all kitchen appliances. Screened in porch with access from large family room, inside utility room with washer and dryer. Community is gated and offers clubhouse with pool and lawn maintenance and much more. Located off Osceola Pkwy and Flora Ridge Blvd, right next to FL Turnpike entrance and accross from The Loop and other shopping areas as well as restaurants. Near Orlando's Hunters Creek area.



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

407.349.8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



Sorry, no pets or section 8



12 Month Lease

$5 monthly tech fee

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Ask me about HOA application fees



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3191565)