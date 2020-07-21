3000 LAUREL PARK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool

3rd floor Mediterranean inspired 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo located in one of the most sought-after communities in Kissimmee!! It features carpet throughout. Kitchen has closet pantry & breakfast bar with well-kept appliances. Master suite has a separate bonus room attached to it, walk-in closet, dual sinks, w standalone shower. Inside laundry hook-up with full size washer/dryer and screen enclosed balcony. Flora Ridge is a Gated community w many amenities like pool and playground area. Close to shopping, dining, schools, major roadways, area attractions, & Int. Airport. Come live the Flora Ridge lifestyle!!