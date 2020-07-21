All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
3000 LAUREL PARK LANE
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

3000 LAUREL PARK LANE

3000 Laurel Park Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3000 Laurel Park Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
3rd floor Mediterranean inspired 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo located in one of the most sought-after communities in Kissimmee!! It features carpet throughout. Kitchen has closet pantry & breakfast bar with well-kept appliances. Master suite has a separate bonus room attached to it, walk-in closet, dual sinks, w standalone shower. Inside laundry hook-up with full size washer/dryer and screen enclosed balcony. Flora Ridge is a Gated community w many amenities like pool and playground area. Close to shopping, dining, schools, major roadways, area attractions, & Int. Airport. Come live the Flora Ridge lifestyle!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE have any available units?
3000 LAUREL PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE have?
Some of 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3000 LAUREL PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE offer parking?
No, 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE has a pool.
Does 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 LAUREL PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKissimmee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College