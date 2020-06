Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This newly built single family home has it all. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage! Open floor plan throughout the large living area that leads straight into a spacious kitchen! Very refreshing atmosphere with plenty of outside lightening beaming through the sliding glass door that provides access to the backyard for enjoying with family and friends!