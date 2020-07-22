All apartments in Kissimmee
2904 Boating Blvd

2904 Boating Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Boating Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Oaks

Amenities

stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. Spacious chef's kitchen - complete with 42" cabinetry, stone countertops, raised bar cooking island with storage and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious foyer with 9.4 ft ceilings that lead you straight into the light filled great room wired for surround sound to make any show a total movie experience! Outside you have a spacious lanai plumbed for the outdoor kitchen you've always wanted, overlooking a large flat backyard with wooded views and no rear neighbors. Great neighborhood with fantastic ammenities.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Boating Blvd have any available units?
2904 Boating Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2904 Boating Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Boating Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Boating Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Boating Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2904 Boating Blvd offer parking?
No, 2904 Boating Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2904 Boating Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Boating Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Boating Blvd have a pool?
No, 2904 Boating Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Boating Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2904 Boating Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Boating Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Boating Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Boating Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 Boating Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
