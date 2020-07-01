All apartments in Kissimmee
2603 AMATI DRIVE
2603 AMATI DRIVE

2603 Amati Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Amati Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
This is a well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the luxury gated community of the Tapestry includes beautiful upgrades throughout including 42 in cabinets with trim and stainless steel appliances. Your master bedroom includes its private balcony. Enjoy ceramic tiles throughout main floor and carpeted bedrooms. This private, gated community features a beautiful clubhouse, large pool, fully equipped gym, various playgrounds, dog park and more. The property is in a favorable location because of its proximity to the Loop, Premium Outlets, International Drive, Sea World, Disney, Osceola Parkway, 417 and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 AMATI DRIVE have any available units?
2603 AMATI DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 AMATI DRIVE have?
Some of 2603 AMATI DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 AMATI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2603 AMATI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 AMATI DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 AMATI DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2603 AMATI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2603 AMATI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2603 AMATI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 AMATI DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 AMATI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2603 AMATI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2603 AMATI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2603 AMATI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 AMATI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 AMATI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

