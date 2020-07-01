2603 AMATI DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage

This is a well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the luxury gated community of the Tapestry includes beautiful upgrades throughout including 42 in cabinets with trim and stainless steel appliances. Your master bedroom includes its private balcony. Enjoy ceramic tiles throughout main floor and carpeted bedrooms. This private, gated community features a beautiful clubhouse, large pool, fully equipped gym, various playgrounds, dog park and more. The property is in a favorable location because of its proximity to the Loop, Premium Outlets, International Drive, Sea World, Disney, Osceola Parkway, 417 and I-4.