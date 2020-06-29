2601 AVIAN LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage new construction

Gorgeous NEW CONSTRUCTION home for rent in the desirable and very safe guard gated community of Tapestry! Be the first to live in this 2020 home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage. Enjoy the beautiful modern kitchen with granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances and kitchen extractor. This 1 story home offers almost 2,400 of living space! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer will be installed in the home. Enjoy controlling the thermostat right off of your phone! Enjoy the amazing community clubhouse, including a great pool and gymnasium. See this home before it gets rented!