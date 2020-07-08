All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2555 Christine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2555 Christine Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

2555 Christine Drive

2555 Christine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2555 Christine Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mill Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2555 Christine Drive Available 06/10/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family with Garage in Kissimmee - 3/2 home in Mill Run area. Living room at entry. Kitchen open to dining area. 2 Car attached garage with laundry hookups.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, please contact showing agent Tiffany Greer (407)709-0582

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2674068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Christine Drive have any available units?
2555 Christine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2555 Christine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Christine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Christine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2555 Christine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2555 Christine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Christine Drive offers parking.
Does 2555 Christine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2555 Christine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Christine Drive have a pool?
No, 2555 Christine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Christine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2555 Christine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Christine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 Christine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2555 Christine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2555 Christine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College