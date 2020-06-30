2500 Avian Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Brand new home in Tapestry. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful Antigua floor plan with granite counter in kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen is open to the living room. Master suite has oversize walk in closet, master bath has both shower and tub. This gated community offers 24 hr security and resort style amenities offering community pool, fitness center, a pool with a slide & splash park, sports fields, BBQ pavilions, walking and cycling trails and dog park. Located near major highways, world-class attractions, theme parks, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, medical centers & a short distance to Orlando International airport.