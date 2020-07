2481 RAPOLLO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

PRICE REDUCTION. LOCATION LOCATION, MOVING TO ORLANDO DO NOT LOOK FURTHER THIS IS IT. BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE ON TAPESTRY ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITIES IN THE HUNTERS CREEK SURROUNDING AREA. GREAT CLUB HOUSE. THEIR RETIREMENT HOME IS GOING TO BE YOUR HOUSE NOW. THIS A VERY NICE HOUSE WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CERAMIC TILES ON THE FIRST FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, INSIDE LAUNDRY. ONE OF THE BEST LOCATION IN ORLANDO. JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM THE LOOP, ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, DISNEY WORLD, SEA WORLD AND UNIVERSAL STUDIOS. FLORIDA TURNPIKE, 417 AND MAJOR HIGHWAY. TAPESTRY IS OSCEOLA COUNTY'S PREMIERE COMMUNITY CENTRALLY LOCATED, WITH 24 HR SECURITY. THIS IS THE ONE YOU ARE LOOKING FOR. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY BECAUSE TOMORROW MAY BE TOO LATE.