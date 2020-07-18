2481 Hinsdale Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Listing Agent - Shaista Mughal - shaistasmughal@gmail.com - 321-946-8170 - Come live in the Luxury living of Florida, bring groceries and a tooth brush. Property is ready and available in security gated Cypress Reserve with

recreational facilities. Beautifully Furnished home located in the gated community of Cypress Reserve. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bath.

Formal living room and dining room plus dinette and snack bar in the kitchen. All appliances. Master bedroom suite and Split three bedroom plan.

Screened in rear porch. This home has ample natural lighting throughout and is perfect for executives, large families or anyone who needs a little

extra space. Close to The Loop, AdventHealth, Disney, Orlando International Airport, Valencia College and easy access to 417 and FL Turnpike. Rent

includes lawn maintenance. The neighborhood offers a community pool, a playground, tennis and basketball. Security cameras are installed on

property and recording at all times.

Agent must accompany.



