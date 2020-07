Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Fully Furnished and Tastefully Decorated, this lovely End Unit Townhome features tile flooring in main areas, 42"cabinets in the kitchen & plenty of storage! The screened patio includes a Jacuzzi for relaxation. The care of the Jacuzzi is included in the rent! This unit is conveniently located next to the Clubhouse and the Community Pool! The property is 4 miles from Old Town amusement park and 7 miles from Orlando Premium Outlets on International Drive. Universal Studios Orlando is 13 miles away.. To schedule a tour please copy and paste the link below to your web browser https://showmojo.com/18207fc005/listings/mapsearch or you can call our appointment center at 863-250-2411.