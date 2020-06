Amenities

Brand new home at Sedona Estates in Kissimmee. Lennar Independence Model with 4 beds and 2.5 baths main house, perfect for a big family or if you have in-laws or college students at home. Separate 1 bed 1 bath full apartment with its own entrance. All tile first floor, big lanai that backs to conservation land so you will not have back neighbors. Small pets may be allowed with additional security deposit, pet fee and additional monthly pet fee.