Kissimmee, FL
2343 TOPAZ TRL
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

2343 TOPAZ TRL

2343 Topaz Trail · (407) 337-3985
Kissimmee
Location

2343 Topaz Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 6/16/2020, DO NOT DISTURB

Beautiful home located in the desirable Lakeside community. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated on a lovely pond. The home has a split floor plan with tile throughout. The spacious master bedroom features a walk in closet and the master bath features, a double sink, stand up shower and garden tub.

New appliances add a great feature to the kitchen area. Light and bright windows throughout bring in the beautiful Florida sun. Located close to the Loop Shopping area, Hospitals, and Grocery stores. This one will not last long so make sure to schedule a showing!

PLEASE NOTE: Schedule your viewing today. This property will not last long! All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 570, or have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 TOPAZ TRL have any available units?
2343 TOPAZ TRL has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2343 TOPAZ TRL currently offering any rent specials?
2343 TOPAZ TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 TOPAZ TRL pet-friendly?
No, 2343 TOPAZ TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2343 TOPAZ TRL offer parking?
No, 2343 TOPAZ TRL does not offer parking.
Does 2343 TOPAZ TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 TOPAZ TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 TOPAZ TRL have a pool?
No, 2343 TOPAZ TRL does not have a pool.
Does 2343 TOPAZ TRL have accessible units?
No, 2343 TOPAZ TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 TOPAZ TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 TOPAZ TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2343 TOPAZ TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2343 TOPAZ TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
