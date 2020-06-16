2343 TOPAZ TRL

Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 6/16/2020, DO NOT DISTURB



Beautiful home located in the desirable Lakeside community. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated on a lovely pond. The home has a split floor plan with tile throughout. The spacious master bedroom features a walk in closet and the master bath features, a double sink, stand up shower and garden tub.



New appliances add a great feature to the kitchen area. Light and bright windows throughout bring in the beautiful Florida sun. Located close to the Loop Shopping area, Hospitals, and Grocery stores. This one will not last long so make sure to schedule a showing!



PLEASE NOTE: Schedule your viewing today. This property will not last long! All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 570, or have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management