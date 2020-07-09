All apartments in Kissimmee
2318 Santa Ana St

2318 Santa Anna Street · No Longer Available
Location

2318 Santa Anna Street, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in BVL area ... ready for new tenant - Ready for new tenants! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms is located in the Lakeside community. Home offers tile flooring throughout, open floor plan, screened rear porch and fenced back yard. Master suite offers ensuite bathroom with large shower stall. 2 additional guest bedrooms share hall bath with tub/shower combo. Attached 1 car garage with laundry hookups. Located nearby to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and Turnpike access.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Arienne Glover (407) 435-9403

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Santa Ana St have any available units?
2318 Santa Ana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2318 Santa Ana St currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Santa Ana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Santa Ana St pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Santa Ana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2318 Santa Ana St offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Santa Ana St offers parking.
Does 2318 Santa Ana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 Santa Ana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Santa Ana St have a pool?
No, 2318 Santa Ana St does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Santa Ana St have accessible units?
No, 2318 Santa Ana St does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Santa Ana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Santa Ana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 Santa Ana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2318 Santa Ana St does not have units with air conditioning.

