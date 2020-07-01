2204 KEY WEST COURT

Amenities
Welcome Home!!! This renovated unit located on the 3rd floor features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, stainless steal appliances, inside laundry, laminate floors and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Rent price includes water. The resort style community offers a gate access, Club House,2 pools and spas , tennis courts, playground, game room, Fitness center Laundry facilities. The community is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, Theme Parks, Orlando International Airport, and major highways. Come and take a look at this cozy condo.