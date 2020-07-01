All apartments in Kissimmee
2204 KEY WEST COURT

2204 Key West Court · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Key West Court, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome Home!!! This renovated unit located on the 3rd floor features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, stainless steal appliances, inside laundry, laminate floors and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Rent price includes water. The resort style community offers a gate access, Club House,2 pools and spas , tennis courts, playground, game room, Fitness center Laundry facilities. The community is centrally located near shopping, restaurants, Theme Parks, Orlando International Airport, and major highways. Come and take a look at this cozy condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 KEY WEST COURT have any available units?
2204 KEY WEST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 KEY WEST COURT have?
Some of 2204 KEY WEST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 KEY WEST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2204 KEY WEST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 KEY WEST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2204 KEY WEST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2204 KEY WEST COURT offer parking?
No, 2204 KEY WEST COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2204 KEY WEST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 KEY WEST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 KEY WEST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2204 KEY WEST COURT has a pool.
Does 2204 KEY WEST COURT have accessible units?
No, 2204 KEY WEST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 KEY WEST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 KEY WEST COURT has units with dishwashers.

