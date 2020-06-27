2201 SAN VITTORINO CIRCLE

Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bath story condo has it all. 1st floor has kitchen, living room & dining room combination & master suite with large jacuzzi tub. 2nd floor has 2 more bedrooms with another full bath. Lots of closet space throughout the unit. There are ceiling fans in every bedroom, and washer & dryer for tenant convenience. The community is guard gated and features 3 community pools, playground, tennis & volley ball courts, club house, business center, game room & fully equipped fitness center.