2201 KEY WEST COURT

Amenities
Welcome home to this charming condo located in Villa del Sol community. This 2/2 unit with ceramic tile and open floor plan
Live in a resort style -like paradise with community pool,tennis courts,playgrounds, Fitnesss center with a gated community
New appliances electric stove and Refrigerator also washer dryer room! Perfectly located near shopping, Restaurants, theme parks
First and last months rent plus security deposit application fee $50 per applicant over 18 yrs for each person living in condo non refundable. Copy driver’s license bank statements required for application process.