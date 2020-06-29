All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2201 KEY WEST COURT

2201 Key West Court · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Key West Court, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Welcome home to this charming condo located in Villa del Sol community. This 2/2 unit with ceramic tile and open floor plan
Live in a resort style -like paradise with community pool,tennis courts,playgrounds, Fitnesss center with a gated community
New appliances electric stove and Refrigerator also washer dryer room! Perfectly located near shopping, Restaurants, theme parks

First and last months rent plus security deposit application fee $50 per applicant over 18 yrs for each person living in condo non refundable. Copy driver’s license bank statements required for application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

