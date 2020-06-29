2201 KEY WEST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Welcome home to this charming condo located in Villa del Sol community. This 2/2 unit with ceramic tile and open floor plan

Live in a resort style -like paradise with community pool,tennis courts,playgrounds, Fitnesss center with a gated community

New appliances electric stove and Refrigerator also washer dryer room! Perfectly located near shopping, Restaurants, theme parks



First and last months rent plus security deposit application fee $50 per applicant over 18 yrs for each person living in condo non refundable. Copy driver’s license bank statements required for application process.