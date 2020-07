Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Just reduced! Lovely 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo at Cascades in Kissimmee!!! - Completely Brand newly renovated 1 Bed 1 Full Bath condo ready for move in today. Open layout with all new gorgeous planked flooring. Kitchen is quaint with new matching appliances surrounded by new granite counters and espresso cabinets! Home offers an open master bedroom with patio doors leading to your personal balcony. Walk in closet as well! Home does have washer dryer hook up only, must obtain own washer dryer.



Do not miss out and contact us today for a showing!



Requires:

$50.00 Application fee per person 18 and over



HOA Requires:

$15 Mailbox Key

$10 Pool Key



Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-423-2218 or victor@rentprosper.com



Apply today at www.rentprosper.com



(RLNE5848976)