All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107

2030 Cascades Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2030 Cascades Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Lovely Property Available For Rent - First floor two bedroom two bath condo offers ceramic tile though out, kitchen with bar over looking the living room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dining area, utility closet with washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms, screened in porch, community pool, tennis courts, play ground, club house, and much more!

Available now!

Contact us today to schedule a private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly technology fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Admin fee due once application is approved
Sorry, No Pets
This Property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program
Ask me about HOA application fees for this property

***SCAM ALERT*** If you see the property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

(RLNE5680360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 have any available units?
2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 have?
Some of 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 is pet friendly.
Does 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 offer parking?
No, 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 does not offer parking.
Does 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College