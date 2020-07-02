2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107

Amenities
Lovely Property Available For Rent - First floor two bedroom two bath condo offers ceramic tile though out, kitchen with bar over looking the living room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dining area, utility closet with washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms, screened in porch, community pool, tennis courts, play ground, club house, and much more!
Available now!
Contact us today to schedule a private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-349-8080
12 Month Lease
$5 monthly technology fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Admin fee due once application is approved
Sorry, No Pets
This Property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program
Ask me about HOA application fees for this property
***SCAM ALERT*** If you see the property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!
(RLNE5680360)