2030 Cascades Blvd Unit 107

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Lovely Property Available For Rent - First floor two bedroom two bath condo offers ceramic tile though out, kitchen with bar over looking the living room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dining area, utility closet with washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms, screened in porch, community pool, tennis courts, play ground, club house, and much more!



Available now!



Contact us today to schedule a private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

407-349-8080



12 Month Lease

$5 monthly technology fee

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Admin fee due once application is approved

Sorry, No Pets

This Property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program

Ask me about HOA application fees for this property



***SCAM ALERT*** If you see the property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!



(RLNE5680360)