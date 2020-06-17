2013 Claudia Ln # 104

Amenities
Spacious Townhome in Downtown Kissimmee Area - Large 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath: 1,550+ SF, TWO Story Townhome in Delmos Community in Kissimmee, Florida 34741.
FEATURES: Spacious lay out, Open Granite Counter Kitchen & Living area, open Loft to first floor, ALL Appliances including Refrigerator w/ ice maker, Dishwasher, Range/Oven & Built in Microwave and Washer/Dryer, Ceramic Floor Living room, First Floor Master Suite, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer and Linen Closet, Window treatments and Ceiling Fans.
AMENITIES: Community Swimming Pool and minutes from Turnpike, World Class Attractions, Banking, Shopping, Restaurants, Pharmacy, etc. nearby.
RATE/TERMS: ONLY $1,299/ month with 1 Year Min Lease, 1 Month Deposit w/ Verifiable A Credit, $75(Non-Refundable) Application Fee+$50/Adult Background Check (Non-Refundable).
Sorry NO PETS are allowed
Kathy Gooch
Sale's Associated -
Associated Real Estate Investment Services, LLC
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER.
(RLNE5338157)