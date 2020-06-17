All apartments in Kissimmee
2013 Claudia Ln # 104
2013 Claudia Ln # 104

2013 Claudia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Claudia Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious Townhome in Downtown Kissimmee Area - Large 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath: 1,550+ SF, TWO Story Townhome in Delmos Community in Kissimmee, Florida 34741.

FEATURES: Spacious lay out, Open Granite Counter Kitchen & Living area, open Loft to first floor, ALL Appliances including Refrigerator w/ ice maker, Dishwasher, Range/Oven & Built in Microwave and Washer/Dryer, Ceramic Floor Living room, First Floor Master Suite, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer and Linen Closet, Window treatments and Ceiling Fans.
AMENITIES: Community Swimming Pool and minutes from Turnpike, World Class Attractions, Banking, Shopping, Restaurants, Pharmacy, etc. nearby.

RATE/TERMS: ONLY $1,299/ month with 1 Year Min Lease, 1 Month Deposit w/ Verifiable A Credit, $75(Non-Refundable) Application Fee+$50/Adult Background Check (Non-Refundable).

Sorry NO PETS are allowed
Kathy Gooch
Sale's Associated -
Associated Real Estate Investment Services, LLC

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5338157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

