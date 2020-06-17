2013 Claudia Ln # 104

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Spacious Townhome in Downtown Kissimmee Area - Large 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath: 1,550+ SF, TWO Story Townhome in Delmos Community in Kissimmee, Florida 34741.



FEATURES: Spacious lay out, Open Granite Counter Kitchen & Living area, open Loft to first floor, ALL Appliances including Refrigerator w/ ice maker, Dishwasher, Range/Oven & Built in Microwave and Washer/Dryer, Ceramic Floor Living room, First Floor Master Suite, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer and Linen Closet, Window treatments and Ceiling Fans.

AMENITIES: Community Swimming Pool and minutes from Turnpike, World Class Attractions, Banking, Shopping, Restaurants, Pharmacy, etc. nearby.



RATE/TERMS: ONLY $1,299/ month with 1 Year Min Lease, 1 Month Deposit w/ Verifiable A Credit, $75(Non-Refundable) Application Fee+$50/Adult Background Check (Non-Refundable).



Sorry NO PETS are allowed

Kathy Gooch

Sale's Associated -

Associated Real Estate Investment Services, LLC



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5338157)