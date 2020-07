Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4Bed 3 Bath recently remodeled home with a huge fenced backyard and a shed. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. This property features a new kitchen, wood floors in the main living area and new laminated flooring in the bedrooms. New stainless steel appliances. New roof and new garage door. The patio has new flooring. This property is move-in ready and represents a unique opportunity for its amazing features and dimensions.

Easy to see!!!