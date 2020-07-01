All apartments in Kissimmee
19 Westchester Dr

19 Westchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19 Westchester Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Fairlawn Manor

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
19 Westchester Dr Available 04/01/20 - Kissimmee lakefront area! Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath with SCREENED IN POOL! Retro is new again!! Like walking into the Brady Bunch house! Huge living room/dining room with built in shelves! All open to the triple slider that leads to pool area! The whole house has tile and laminate floors in the bedrooms. The master suite sits in the back with a walk in, walk through closet! the closet has a dressing area as well. More built in's holds the bed nestled between the walls! The master bath has a solid glass shower stall, bidet and a huge jetted tub for soaking!! 2 car garage with garage door opener and it's on a culdesac street!! No pets per owners request.

(RLNE5506767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Westchester Dr have any available units?
19 Westchester Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 19 Westchester Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19 Westchester Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Westchester Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19 Westchester Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 19 Westchester Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19 Westchester Dr offers parking.
Does 19 Westchester Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Westchester Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Westchester Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19 Westchester Dr has a pool.
Does 19 Westchester Dr have accessible units?
No, 19 Westchester Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Westchester Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Westchester Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Westchester Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Westchester Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

