19 Westchester Dr Available 04/01/20 - Kissimmee lakefront area! Check out this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath with SCREENED IN POOL! Retro is new again!! Like walking into the Brady Bunch house! Huge living room/dining room with built in shelves! All open to the triple slider that leads to pool area! The whole house has tile and laminate floors in the bedrooms. The master suite sits in the back with a walk in, walk through closet! the closet has a dressing area as well. More built in's holds the bed nestled between the walls! The master bath has a solid glass shower stall, bidet and a huge jetted tub for soaking!! 2 car garage with garage door opener and it's on a culdesac street!! No pets per owners request.



(RLNE5506767)