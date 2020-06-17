Amenities

1655 Sunburst Way - .. Available 06/16/20 Single Family Home in Kissimmee - Great location close to Hwy 192 and Denn John Rd. close to Valencia Community College, bus line, shopping, schools and other major roads! Enjoy this lovely large back yard while relaxing on your screened in patio. Large living/dining area with spacious bedrooms. Easy to care for ceramic flooring throughout the home. Plenty of storage space with a two car garage.



Ackley Florida Property Management

407-846-8846

www.ackleyflorida.com



Sorry, no pets or section 8



12 Month Lease

$5 monthly technology fee

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Ask me about HOA application fees for this property



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.



No Pets Allowed



