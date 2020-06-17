All apartments in Kissimmee
1655 Sunburst Way
Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:30 AM

1655 Sunburst Way

1655 Sunburst Way · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1655 Sunburst Way, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1655 Sunburst Way - .. · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1655 Sunburst Way - .. Available 06/16/20 Single Family Home in Kissimmee - Great location close to Hwy 192 and Denn John Rd. close to Valencia Community College, bus line, shopping, schools and other major roads! Enjoy this lovely large back yard while relaxing on your screened in patio. Large living/dining area with spacious bedrooms. Easy to care for ceramic flooring throughout the home. Plenty of storage space with a two car garage.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-846-8846
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, no pets or section 8

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly technology fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
Ask me about HOA application fees for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4071957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Sunburst Way have any available units?
1655 Sunburst Way has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1655 Sunburst Way currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Sunburst Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Sunburst Way pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Sunburst Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1655 Sunburst Way offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Sunburst Way does offer parking.
Does 1655 Sunburst Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Sunburst Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Sunburst Way have a pool?
No, 1655 Sunburst Way does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Sunburst Way have accessible units?
No, 1655 Sunburst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Sunburst Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Sunburst Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Sunburst Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Sunburst Way does not have units with air conditioning.
