1612 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court

A large well maintained 2nd Floor end unit condo in gated community of Columbia Arms, new carpet, freshly painted. This corner unit is specious and allows for plenty of natural light. Condo has a large master suite with a walk in closet, a kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, sink garbage disposal, living room with alcove that could be used as an office area, dinette and lots of storage closets. Washer and dryer is also available for your convenience (tenant will be responsible for maintenance) This gated community offers club house, fitness center, large swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and playing ground. You will enjoy and love to live here because of easy commute to Disney and all the attractions as well as the major roads to get you where you need to be. Conveniently located within minutes to restaurants, banks, retail stores and malls, mass transit, hospitals, civic center, Historic Downtown Kissimmee, Sun Rail Station, Lake Tohopekaliga lakefront recreational park and marina, major highways, East Coast Beaches, Orlando International Airport and all of Central Florida's Theme Parks and entertainment complexes. No pets allowed except service animal with proof.