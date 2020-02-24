1509 TINA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Home on beautiful corner lot with private fence. Excellent location near Turnpike exit, shopping centers, The Osceola Loop Mall, restaurants and only 20 minutes to Orlando International Airport. This is a no exterior maintenance home start enjoying your free time today, Rent includes lawn service. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, all appliances, high ceilings, open floor plan with high ceilings, nice screened porch overlooking the beautiful fenced yard. Call today for more information!