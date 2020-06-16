1500 HENRY STREET

Amenities

Beautiful home in a hidden community of Kissimmee - 3 cozy rooms and 2 bathrooms for all your families needs - very large backyard for that special family time get together - Brand new AC unit - community is quiet and neighborly LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED EVERY MONTH! - off of John Young Pkwy and close to major roadways leading to parks and attractions - centrally located to many shops and restaurants for your enjoyment as well - this is a popular location and will be available for January- don't miss out on this gem as it will be gone before you know it.