Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator

Location,location...... Grate oportunity to rent into this commercial and residential property completely remodeled , brand new appliances ,new doors, new ceramic . new bathroom ,new windows ,Close to hospitals and medical offices. roof with 7 years warranty, . close to all majors expressways ,near 192 , florida turnpike, theme parks and oulets,