Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Oooo! Like New! Spacious ultra-neat home includes washer and dryer. Master bedroom boast large closet space. Master bath has shower with no tub. This homes has ample storage, tile throughout, 1 car garage, new energy efficient windows and sliding door. Please view the walk through video https://youtu.be/ErpMYW5wI5M. Qualifications: Your net income must be 3 times the amount of the rent monthly (1400.00 per month x 3) plus a security deposit or 1700.00. Proof of employment of 1 year minimum required. Your debts should not exceed 50% of your net monthly income. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. Pets are not being accepted at this time.