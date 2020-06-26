All apartments in Kissimmee
112 N. Vernon Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

112 N. Vernon Avenue

112 North Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 North Vernon Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Beaumont

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
112 N. Vernon Avenue Available 07/03/19 2/1 Single Family Home For Rent at 112 N. Vernon Avenue Kissimmee, FL 34741 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family home for rent at 112 N. Vernon Avenue Kissimmee, FL 34741; Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher, Central Heat and A/C, Large Garage with Workshop! Property is within blocks of downtown and the lake front park and lake, which is a bass fisherman's delight. Small Pet permitted with approval up to 30 pounds.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take 441 South of Osceola Parkway; Stay straight to go onto N. Main Street; Right onto Church Street; Right onto Mabbette Street; Left onto N. Vernon Avenue

(RLNE4944353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 N. Vernon Avenue have any available units?
112 N. Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 N. Vernon Avenue have?
Some of 112 N. Vernon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 N. Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 N. Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 N. Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 N. Vernon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 112 N. Vernon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 N. Vernon Avenue offers parking.
Does 112 N. Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 N. Vernon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 N. Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 N. Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 N. Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 N. Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 N. Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 N. Vernon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
