112 N. Vernon Avenue Available 07/03/19 2/1 Single Family Home For Rent at 112 N. Vernon Avenue Kissimmee, FL 34741 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family home for rent at 112 N. Vernon Avenue Kissimmee, FL 34741; Range, Refrigerator, dishwasher, Central Heat and A/C, Large Garage with Workshop! Property is within blocks of downtown and the lake front park and lake, which is a bass fisherman's delight. Small Pet permitted with approval up to 30 pounds.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take 441 South of Osceola Parkway; Stay straight to go onto N. Main Street; Right onto Church Street; Right onto Mabbette Street; Left onto N. Vernon Avenue



