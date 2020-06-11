All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1105 GETTYSBURG COURT
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:53 PM

1105 GETTYSBURG COURT

1105 Gettysburg Court · (407) 343-4245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1105 Gettysburg Court, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home located in a cul-de-sac! It has everything you could ask for! This 1950 sqft home features four bedrooms, two bath, two car garage, an open floor plan with beautiful views to its private pool and the lake. This property has an amazing location close to banks, pharmacies, schools, shopping centers, and is not even 5 min. to main roads. This home comes fully furnished and includes the pool and lawn service. All measurements and sizes are approximate and not guaranteed, any information contained herein critical to buyers decision to rent must be verified by buyers and/or buyers agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT have any available units?
1105 GETTYSBURG COURT has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1105 GETTYSBURG COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT does offer parking.
Does 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT has a pool.
Does 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT have accessible units?
No, 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1105 GETTYSBURG COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity