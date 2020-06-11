1105 GETTYSBURG COURT

Amenities

garage pool furnished

Beautiful home located in a cul-de-sac! It has everything you could ask for! This 1950 sqft home features four bedrooms, two bath, two car garage, an open floor plan with beautiful views to its private pool and the lake. This property has an amazing location close to banks, pharmacies, schools, shopping centers, and is not even 5 min. to main roads. This home comes fully furnished and includes the pool and lawn service. All measurements and sizes are approximate and not guaranteed, any information contained herein critical to buyers decision to rent must be verified by buyers and/or buyers agent.